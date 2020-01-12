All Manila bound flights from Palawan canceled until further notice

This photo released on Twitter by the PHIVOLCS-DOST shows volcanic ash clouds spewing out of Taal Volcano.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said to Palawan News in an interview that arriving flights to the province from Clark, Pampanga will also be canceled Monday.

All Manila bound flights from Palawan are “canceled until further notice” due to the presence of volcanic ash clouds on major air traffic ways, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said Sunday night.

“Sa Palawan, may nakalipad na kanina. Actually, hapon na kami nag-suspend ng flights so konti na lang ang affected dyan during that time. But definitely, tomorrow I understand mga 20 plus ang flights dyan sa Palawan. About 40 out and in… 40 flights,” he said.

“Bukas, isasarado din namin ang Clark dahil sa ash fall. Kaya definitely, lahat noong Manila bound — we’re talking about Manila-Palawan bound flights, lahat canceled ‘yon. What we will do is coordinate with the airlines about developments,” Apolonio added.

Apolonio said that based on their data, 775 passengers were affected on January 12 by the cancellation of four outgoing Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines flights from the Puerto Princesa City International Airport (PPCIA).

The incoming passengers affected, on the other hand, were 372. International flight 5J 5307 by Cebu Pacific will be able to fly out of the PPCIA.

“As of last count ngayon sa Manila, 172 flights na ang affected. Tapos airports are closed until further notice,” he said.

Apolonio advised passengers of the affected airlines to reach out to them regarding the information on when flights will resume as the CAAP will coordinate developments with them.

As of 7:30 p.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert level to 4 only a few hours after it declared the alert level to 2 and 3 due to Taal’s eruption in the afternoon of January 12.

