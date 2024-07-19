Go Share Philippines, in partnership with Tactical Operations Wing West, the municipal government of Roxas, St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, and other stakeholders, will hold the “All-in-One Bayanihan” Outreach Activities on July 19-20, 2024.

The event will be hosted at several locations in Roxas, offering a variety of services to the community. On July 19, the outreach will start at 1 p.m. at the Roxas Municipal Covered Gym with eye check-ups and cataract/pterygium screenings. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., services will be available for south barangays at the Roxas Dome.

On July 20, the outreach will continue at the Roxas Dome, providing services for North Barangays from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and for Poblacion and island barangays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gift-giving will take place at the ASMS Campus from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The “All-in-One Bayanihan” Outreach will offer a range of services, including adult and pediatric medical consultations, dermatology and dental services, eye check-ups, cataract and pterygium screenings and surgeries, circumcision, minor surgeries, HIV and TB testing, malaria screening, and blood typing.

The program will also provide free medicines and vitamins, a feeding program, photo booth, haircut services, face painting, and various advocacy campaigns.

Gift-giving will include school supplies, canned goods, clothes, and footwear.

The event aims to support and engage the community through these comprehensive services and activities.