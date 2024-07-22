Over 17,000 residents of Roxas town in northern Palawan received various forms of assistance on July 19-20 from the “All-in-One Bayanihan” outreach program organized by Go Share Philippines, in collaboration with the Tactical Operations Wing West of the Philippine Air Force, the municipal government, and other partner individuals and organizations.

Among essential services were free medical consultations for children, adults, pregnant women, and others; eye consultations and treatments; circumcisions and other minor operations; dermatology and dental consultations; tooth extractions; free haircuts; veterinary services; TB, malaria, and HIV screenings; free face painting and photo booths.

Roxas residents were also provided various donations such as medicines and vitamins, canned goods, clothing, shoes, slippers, and school supplies.

The local government of Roxas, led by Mayor Dennis Sabando, expressed gratitude for the assistance and services provided by Go Share Philippines, AFP-PAF, and other volunteer organizations and individuals.