A farmer who goes by the alias “Smoke” has been arrested by police authorities for three counts of acts of lasciviousness.

Ronnie Fernin, a 39-year-old farmer from Barangay New Agutaya, was apprehended on July 5 in the said barangay following the serving of a warrant issued against him on June 19, 2023.

The warrant was issued by Judge Emmanuel Artazo of Branch 14, Family Court, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court in Taytay.

It was in connection with multiple cases filed against Fernin for lascivious conduct under Section 5 (b) of Republic Act No. 7610. Each count carries a recommended bail amount of P36,000.

Fernin is now under the custody of the San Vicente MPS, where he will be processed and prepared for proper disposition.