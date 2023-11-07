In preparation for the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa event scheduled for November 12, defending champion John Alcala is leaving no room for complacency as he aims to cement his position as the frontrunner.

Having secured a surprising win in last year’s competition, Alcala is resolute in fortifying his defense, focusing particularly on improving his weakest aspect: swimming.

“I never skip a workout, and I put in extra effort, especially in the swim part because that’s my weakest point,” Alcala emphasized during a training break in preparation for the Ironman 70.3

Hailing from Dipolog City, Alcala predominantly relied on his exceptional running abilities to clinch the title in last year’s challenging 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike, and 21-kilometer run race.

Nonetheless, he is taking no chances and has committed numerous hours to step up his swimming skills, acknowledging the formidable international competition that awaits him.

As the defending champion, Alcala recognizes the increased scrutiny on him but is fully prepared to defend his title with utmost dedication.

“I am training hard for this. All eyes are on me since I am the defending champion. But I will try my best to defend my title and put up a good fight,” he said

The upcoming Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa also serves as the stage for the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship, featuring prominent clubs such as Gas Coaching, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, ArmyNavy SouthTri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri, and KOA Sports. Points will be calculated based on results and the number of participants from each tri club.

Despite his victory in wet conditions in Subic earlier this year, the 29-year-old Alcala remains cautious about the potential challenges that the long and demanding Ironman 70.3 race may present.

“There are many strong triathletes today. The Ironman 70.3 race is long and tough, and various factors can affect performance,” he noted.