The ALC Palawan Group of Companies will open job vacancies for different positions during its 3-day job fair open-house recruitment from June 8 to 10 to generate employment for the locals of Palawan.

Human resource and admin officer Jireh Mea Gamuyao said their first job fair will offer a wide platform for job seekers in the province and help employers find the best candidates for their respective vacancies.

“ALC Group of Companies is not only producing competent individuals but we also prioritize the welfare and benefits of our employees. We expect a lot of applicants and also professionals to join our open house recruitment since our companies are well known as competitive and growing,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The participating companies are ALC Printing House, LilyHill Trading, Circon Businessman’s Inn, Kalipayan Travel and Tours, Katrinkas’s Kitchen Catering Services, and McCoolit.

All interested applicants are welcome to join through a walk-in transaction along with their resume’ or bio-data and a valid ID. The job fair start from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on the 2nd floor of Circon Businessman’s Inn in Valencia St. Cor. Rizal Avenue, Puerto Princesa City (beside Mendoza Park).

Around 50 applicants will be accommodated for the three-day job fair to fill the job vacancies.

Applicants may reach Casey Javier through 09298876063 and alcprintinghrrecruitment@gmail.com