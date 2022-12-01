The ALC Palawan Group of Companies is in search of applicants to fill job vacancies starting December 2 to 3 for locals who are in line with administrative and creative works.

Marketing manager Grant Gentolia said that the company aims to be a platform where locals can advance their skills and grow their careers in Palawan. The company is positive about employing a new breed of talents in the province, he added.

“As our group of companies grows further, we are blessed to be in the position to create more opportunities and raise more jobs for our local community. Palaweños are talented, hardworking and creative individuals,” Gentolia said.

The ALC Palawan Group of Companies is looking for an internal auditor and human resource/admin officer, while the ALC Printing House is seeking for graphic artist, tailor, inventory officer, collection officer, and sales account executive (roving). LilyHill Trading is also open for an inventory officer.

For interested applicants, please send your application to alcprintinghrrecruitment@gmail.com or you may apply as walk-in at Circon Businessman’s Inn, near Mendoza Park on Dec. 2 and 3. Job seekers may also reach their number at 09298876063

Those who would like to join the job fair are advised to bring a resume’ or biodata and a valid ID starting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Post Author