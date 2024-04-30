In collaboration with key government agencies, Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano undertook a four-day social welfare mission in Palawan, extending timely assistance to 1,796 residents in need.

From April 24 to 27, the offices of the sibling senators, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), orchestrated a series of initiatives aimed at addressing various aspects of community.

The mission kicked off with a medical outreach initiative or “Tulong Medikal Program,” providing assistance to 662 residents of a Palawan, specifically the barangays of Apoc-Apoc, Ramon Magsaysay, and Iraan.

This marked the first instance of conducting the “Tulong Medikal Program” outside of a hospital as the medical team traveled throughout the municipality.

Maricon Cayao, a Social Welfare Officer of Aborlan, expressed her gratitude to the senators, saying their support provided a boost in their local medical missions.

“I really thank the team of the senators for their support in Aborlan Medical, lalo na po sa aming mga medical missions na ginagawa. Thank you so much sapagkat lalo ninyong napaigting ang aming medical mission,” she said.

During the medical initiative, residents were treated to a range of services including free health screenings, general check-ups, dental examinations, and seminars on HIV/AIDS awareness. Free medicines were distributed and participants were facilitated in their PhilHealth registration.

The success of the “Tulong-Medikal Program” was attributed to the collaboration among various stakeholders, including the DOH, Aborlan Medicare Hospital, municipal government of Aborlan, and notably, the Mitra Family.

“Pangako po, kami ay nakaalalay sa inyo. Alam po naming na mahirap magkasakit sa panahon ngayon,” said Monica Mitra, the Chief Political Affairs Officer of the Cayetanos.

Beyond healthcare, the Cayetanos also led livelihood distribution efforts, benefitting 1,016 residents from barangays Sta. Monica and Bancao-Bancao in Puerto Princesa and residents from El Nido, Palawan.

In partnership with the DSWD and the local government of Puerto Princesa and El Nido, livelihood aid was given under the “Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) Program”, targeting vulnerable sectors such as farmers, members of the Kababaihan sector, and low-income workers.

Jenalyn Antimano, from Barangay Masagana, conveyed her appreciation to the senators, saying this assistance is a significant help for their daily expenses.

“Ako po’y nagpapasalamat kina senator. Yung ibinigay po sa amin na tulong ay makakadagdag po sa pambili namin ng pang araw-araw na pagkain,” she said.

Key proponents of this disbursement among the two municipalities were Monica Mitra, Roxas Association of Barangay Chairman (ABC) President Mary Anne Catalan and the late Palawan 1st District Representative Edgardo ‘Egay’ Salvame represented by his wife Rosalie “Mommy Rose” Salvame.

Further amplifying their mission, the two senators also conducted the “Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan (PTK) Program” on April 25, gifting members of the AIRTODA Transport Service Cooperative with arms sleeve merchandise. Additionally, representatives of the senators engaged in discussions with AIRTODA members to obtain updates on their sector.

On the same day, the sibling senators provided toolkits to 118 Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) graduates of Puerto Princesa who took up Agricultural programs.

Being champions of Filipino people, Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano will keep conducting social welfare missions that aim to help those in need and bring positive change to communities all over the country.