Social media influencer Ako si Mon has closed his homegrown business Ordinario Café that has earned him a substantial following on Tiktok after a social media post on November 18.

Ako si Mon is popular on social media for his tagline, “Tamad ako, pero may pangarap ako,” posting updates as a GenZ running a coffee shop right in front of their home in Olongapo.

“With a heavy heart, I must announce that my time with Ordinario Cafe has officially come to an end [sic],” he posted.

The news was received with sad comments from netizens expressing that his content about running the café has inspired in life.

“Thank you for the good memories and for giving me motivation by watching your coffee videos. Thank you Kuya Ako si Mon. Padayon lang sa career mo po,” Ariana Arellano said.

“May niluluto si Lord na bagong testimonya ng buhay mo. I’m sure, babalik at babalik ka sa pangarap na una mong sinimulan. Kung hindi man, mas malaking pangarap siguro ang nag-aabang 🤎,” Jessica Mendroz posted.

Ako si Mon vowed to bring his learnings from this venture moving forward.

“Ordinario Cafe will always hold a special place in my heart as my very first thriving entrepreneurial venture. It has taught me invaluable lessons which will serve as my foundation moving forward as an entrepreneur. Nowhere to go but up from here,” he said.

He also thanked those who have helped him and patronized his business.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all who joined me and offered unwavering support and patronage during these memorable months,” he said.

In the end, Ako si Mon appealed to his followers for support, asking them to join him in achieving more of his dreams.

“As one chapter concludes, new opportunities await. Ako si Mon, tara samahan niyo kong mangarap muli,” he said.