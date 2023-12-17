“The enemy isn’t the volunteers who joined the Christmas convoy, but China,” stated the Atin Ito! in response to the statement made by the Samahan ng mga Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK), which criticized the action for unnecessarily putting civilians in danger and causing unrest throughout the Southeast Asia region.

The coalition said in a post on Thursday that in the struggle to defend the Philippines’ territorial waters from Chinese intrusion, it’s important to understand that risks are inherent in all actions. This is primarily due to China’s aggressive and imperialist stance, which often involves using force against unarmed civilians.

“The Atin Ito! Coalition is composed of civilians who only desire to visit the communities within the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and to bring Christmas cheer through gifts and supplies,” the coalition said.

“The whole world and China knew of this, despite this China still sent 4 Chinese vessels to threaten us, which prompted the decision of the captain to turn back despite Atin Ito volunteers’ contrary view. This revealed the extent of China’s harassment—it does not matter whether you are uniformed or a civilian, in their eyes, we are all their enemy,” it added.

Atin Ito! said there exists a shared responsibility to stand against Chinese aggression in the WPS. Upholding this commitment, they have distributed Christmas joy to Lawak Island, a joint effort with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and diverse groups such as youth, fisherfolk, farmers, indigenous peoples, church communities, and media.

While the Christmas convoy had to come back to shore because of the presence of Chinese warships and other naval resources near Kayumanggi Bank, Atin Ito! views their effort as a positive one, emphasizing the potential for hope and the aspiration to build a future where upcoming generations can live without fear.

The group also expressed that the current generation of young people is ready to mold the future, unafraid of the inherent dangers, showcasing that even when confronted with significant obstacles, the bravery of committed individuals can triumph over the most formidable opponents.

“We must stand united with our frontliners and the Filipino community in the Kalayaan Group of Islands. We should normalize visiting our neighbors in the West Philippine Sea. The desire to resist and to sail in our seas should not be taken against the volunteers who have heroically taken this duty despite knowing the risk this entails. We should not wait until such time that China has already completely occupied our waters,” Atin Ito! said.