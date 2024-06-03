Akbayan Party today lashed out against China’s latest “brazen acts resembling pillaging pirates in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” and denounced the aggressive acts committed against the Philippines on May 19.

The group issued a statement in response to reports that China Coast Guard (CCG) seized food and medical supplies intended for troops stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal in the WPS and obstructed the medical evacuation of a sick person.

The CCG personnel also allegedly threw some supplies out to sea to ensure they would no longer be consumable but also took some for their consumption.

Akbayan Party President Rafaela David questioned China’s “supposed sovereign state’ claims’ and their resorting to stealing food?

David stated that what China did were acts of piracy and not those of a reputable nation.

“We vehemently condemn the despicable actions of the Chinese Coast Guard! Their behavior reeks of piracy, not diplomacy. By plundering food supplies meant for our brave frontliners and blocking medical aid, China reveals its disdain for human rights and dignity. This isn’t about peace; it’s about power and dominance,” David asserted.

Akbayan also demanded immediate actions from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) by lodging a diplomatic protest; recalling the Chinese ambassador; and demanding an official apology.

The group likewise urged the Philippine government to forge stronger alliances with regional and international allies, partners, and stakeholders to thwart further Chinese aggression and safeguard navigation rights and maritime safety in the West Philippine Sea.