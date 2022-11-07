The Western Command (WESCOM) will host this year’s Joint Exercise Dagat Lupa Langit (AJEX DAGITPA), with personnel from the AFP’s three major services—the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Navy—participating beginning today, November 7, and lasting until November 18.

AJEX DAGITPA entails the participation of the three major services in joint operations, both virtual and actual, where major activities such as Table Top Exercise (TTX), Staff Exercise (STAFFEX), Cyber Defense Exercise (CYDEX), and Field Training Exercises (FTX) will be conducted.

While the opening ceremony will take place at the AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, the majority of the activities of the 6th edition of the unilateral exercise will take place within WESCOM’s Joint Operations Area, which will be held in various locations throughout Palawan.

WESCOM chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos expressed excitement for the activity, which he said will boost the command’s capabilities.

“We welcome the participants, the aircraft, and all cargoes that arrived today for the joint exercise, which is a great opportunity for us to achieve interoperability and a common operational picture in joint operations as one Team AFP,” Carlos said.

Yesterday, participants from Camp Aguinaldo arrived along with all the equipment to be deployed in the exercise.

Also last week, BRP Antonio Luna also arrived in Puerto Princesa for the activity.

