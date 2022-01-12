Budget airline AirSwift has suspended some of its flights due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

According to the company’s official announcement on Tuesday, flight routes that were temporarily suspended effective January 11 include Manila-Caticlan and vice versa, and El Nido-Cebu and vice versa.

The airline stated that the suspension will be effective until January 31, adding that it was necessary to cancel their regular routes because of rising COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

“Even in the strictest safety protocols that our airline has been implementing in our flights, at airports and offices, the risk of exposure and quarantine period requirements are causing a strain on our personnel,” the announcement read.

The company added that affected passengers are eligible for free flight rebookings to the date of their choice, which will be valid for one year. They can also opt not to rebook for the meantime, but have the company hold on to their payments until they decide when to travel. Furthermore, passengers may also request a ticket refund, but the processing time will take 60 to 90 days, or depending on the passenger’s payment scheme.

Affected passengers may contact 09178592760, 09178168763, and 09178222141 or email AirSwift at info@air-swift.com.

Meanwhile, the travel ban which was approved by Puerto Princesa’s local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has yet to be implemented as the city government is still waiting for the concurrence of the regional IATF on the resolution. The travel ban will apply to returning residents and tourists traveling to Puerto Princesa City.

Once the regional IATF approves the ban, it will be in effect until January 31.