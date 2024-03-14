President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. had meetings with huge multinational companies in his official visit to Germany, including Airbus and Siemens.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual accompanied Marcos in his meetings with business executives in Berlin on Tuesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Pascual said Airbus expressed its interest to participate in the “Re-Horizon 3,” a 10-year modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

In particular, Pascual said Airbus is interested to help the Philippines in building its in-country defense capabilities.

“They also added that they are the only foreign original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in a joint venture partnership with the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation, offering a platform to create an independent strategic capability,” the DTI said.

For his part, President Marcos said the Philippine government facilitates investments with localization efforts.

Airbus executives that the Philippine delegation met with included Airbus Asia Pacific Head of Region Anand Stanley and Airbus International Government Affairs for Germany senior manager Karen Apitzsch.

Healthcare services

Meanwhile, Siemens AG president and chief executive officer Roland Busch, also on Tuesday, discussed with Marcos and his delegation the company’s investment plans in the Philippines.

Through its local unit Siemens Healthcare Inc. (Siemens Healthineers), the German technology conglomerate aims to establish Siemens Healthineers Training Center, a facility that will respond to the growing need for advanced healthcare services in the region.

The facility will also offer advanced healthcare imaging and cancer care solutions.

The Siemens Healthineers is one of the USD4-billion deals presented to Marcos in a business forum in Berlin.

The local subsidiary aims to inaugurate an Innovation Think Tank to strengthen innovation drive in the country. (PNA)