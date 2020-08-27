Air Force personnel volunteer for Brigada Eskwela

Some 10 members of the group lent their time to clean the school’s surroundings as part of their effort to support the campaign against dengue.

Members of the Tactical Operations Group-7 (TOG-7) of the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) recently participated in the Brigada Eskwela activity of the Manuel Austria Elementary School (MAES) in Barangay San Manuel.

Some 10 members of the group lent their time to clean the school’s surroundings as part of their effort to support the campaign against dengue.

Filling in on the role of most parents who could not participate due to the pandemic restrictions, the TOW West team members trimmed tree branches, cleaned the school grounds, and even repaired some school facilities.

Staff Sergeant Liezel Eranista, CMO personnel of TOG-7 said that they have been doing this activity annually and that this was the third school that they have assisted.

“Last week nandoon tayo sa Aplaya Elementary School sa Barangay Tagburos at doon din sa Puerto Princesa City National Science High School sa Barangay Sta. Monica. Sinusuportahan din natin ang Brigada Eskwela even doon sa mga municipality through deployed personnel natin doon sa mga TACP (Tactical Advance Command Post),” Eranista said.

MAES headteacher Geraldine Gulod said that the activity was a big help for them since the school does not have funds to pay for the cleaning of their facilities.

“Malaking bagay itong tulong ng stakeholders kasi mape-prevent natin ang dengue dahil ‘yon ang pinaka-delikado sa panahon na ito maliban sa COVID-19. Malaking bagay ito kasi wala kaming pang-upa o pondo para sa manpower,” Gulod said.

The activity was headed by TOG-7 Col. Victorino Patricio, PAF-MNSA, and TOW-WEST Col. Felizardo Soliven.

About the Author Shoogar Santos handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures.