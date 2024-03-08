Artificial intelligence (AI) has played an important role in combating online illegal wildlife trade in Palawan, experts revealed in a webinar on World Wildlife Day 2024 celebration on Wednesday, March 6.

The University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Institute of Biology, in collaboration with the Diliman Science Research Foundation (DSRF), Inc., introduced the “Breaking the Cycle of Illegal Wildlife Trade in Palawan” project initiated by the Gerry Roxas Foundation’s Investing in Sustainability and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Regenerative Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The project incorporates advanced AI methodologies to monitor online trade data, providing a tool to understand and counter the dynamic strategies employed by wildlife traffickers using the web.

Independent Wildlife Trade Analyst and project consultant Emerson Sy provided a background on the ongoing challenge of illegal wildlife trade, extending beyond physical markets to the online realm, including social media and e-commerce platforms.

Sy underscored the innovative use of AI, particularly through web scraping software, as a crucial element in monitoring and analyzing online platforms, offering valuable insights into trafficking activities.

Balete Conservancy Inc. ‘s Christopher Yu presented a case study involving a trader captured two years ago in Palawan, where the application of cyber patrolling and digital forensics proved instrumental.

“After his arrest, his phone was confiscated, and we applied the cyberwarrant. From that cellphone alone, during the digital forensic examination, we uncovered 18,406 messages,” he said.

According to Yu, the project’s multifaceted approach, encompassing AI-driven online monitoring, supply chain identification, and educational initiatives, represents a paradigm shift in combating illegal wildlife trade.

Earlier this year, the US government announced their commitment to allocate $500,000 or P28 million to help capacitate Palawenos on online wildlife law enforcement https://palawan-news.com/us-funds-500k-for-palawans-eco-crime-enforcement/#goog_rewarded