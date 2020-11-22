Ai Music holds week-long benefit gig for Ulysses victims

Dubbed “Palaweñong Musikero, Tumulong Tayo!”, the online gig is in partnership with the PSU University Student Government (PSU-USG). It will be a weeklong online gig featuring local artists.

A group of local musicians who are mostly from Palawan State University (PSU) has launched an online gig event starting Sunday, November 22, to raise funds for hard-hit areas of Typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan and Isabela provinces.

Dubbed “Palaweñong Musikero, Tumulong Tayo!”, the online gig is in partnership with the PSU University Student Government (PSU-USG). It will be a weeklong online gig featuring local artists.

Ai Music Facebook founder Ailene Bautista, a local singer and songwriter based in Palawan, told Palawan News Sunday morning, that the fundraising event is in support of the various campaigns #CagayanValleyNeedsHelp #RescuePH and #Ulysses2020 that had gone viral.

“Ang nag push po sa akin para i-pursue itong event na ito is because of empathy. When the #CagayanValleyNeedsHelp #RescuePH and #Ulysses2020 went viral on Twitter and Facebook, I can’t help myself. Hindi ko po alam but I feel guilty na nasa safe akong lugar at komportableng nakahiga habang ang kapwa ko mga Pilipino ay nalulubog na ng baha,” Bautista said.

“Kaya ‘yon naisip ko po na bakit ‘di ako gumawa ng paraan para makatulong and use the power of music to raise donations para sa event,” Bautista added.

The performances are scheduled from November 22 to 30, through a five-hour online gig starting at 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., via Facebook live on the pages of PSU-USG and Ai Music. Bautista is encouraging all Palaweños to take part in the event. The first set of performers will be aired live Sunday afternoon.

All collected donations will be directed to the Palawan News’ “Project Ambagan” donation drive.

Here’s the list of invited performers from Palawan State University and their scheduled performances:

Abi Septimo – November 22, 2020 @ 5:00 to 6:00 PM

John Aldrick Nola – November 22, 2020 @ 6:00 to 7:00 PM

Grandeza – November 22, 2020 @ 7:00 to 8:00 PM

Ella Maligaya – November 23, 2020, @ 4:00 to 5:00 PM

PSU Singers – November 23, 2020 @ 6:00 to 7:00PM

Justin Polizon – November 24, 2020 @ 6:00 to 7:00 PM

Kent Francia – November 24, 2020 @ 7:00 to 8:00 PM

Andru Joshua Lolo – November 24, 2020 @ 8:00 to 9:30 PM

Clint Ian Pontillas – November 25, 2020 @ 8:00 to 9:30 PM

Shem Duma Permites – November 26, 2020 @ 4:00 to 5:00 PM

Kiana Billones – November 26, 2020 @ 7:00 to 8:00 PM

The Duo (Jayson Badajos) – November 27, 2020 @ 5:00 to 6:00 PM

Palamoons – November 27, 2020 @ 8:00 to 9:30 PM

The Trio – November 28, 2020 @ 5:30 to 6:30 PM

High Note – November 28, 2020 @ 8:30 to 9:30 PM

The online gig event will be available for viewing on PSU-USG and Ai Music Facebook page here:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2564963300469671&id=1440603156239030

https://www.facebook.com/aimusicofficial.ph/

(with a report from Romar Miranda)