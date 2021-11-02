A youth-led team of volunteers distributed some 120 packs of relief goods to typhoon victims in southern Palawan towns on Saturday.

The group, called Ahon Palaweño, was formed and mobilized soon after Severe Tropical Storm “Maring” hit, previously conducted a fundraiser to purchase food and rice sacks for the typhoon victims.

The group was also set to travel to Brooke’s Point and visit the town’s Palawan State University (PSU) campus but were unable to due to roads blocked by the bad weather. According to Ahon Palaweño founder Franz Fernandez-Legazpi, the group identified the three southern PSU campuses – Narra, Sofronio Española, and Brooke’s Point – to be the main beneficiaries of the relief operations because many students and teachers were affected by the typhoon.

“We chose to help the three southern PSU campuses because their employees and students were affected by the flood. We felt that it was a good option to donate directly to them so that they may also directly redistribute sa mga lugar nila, and reach even the most far-flung of their communities,” Legazpi told Palawan News on Monday.

The group amassed a total of P12,014.90 through their fundraising. The amount was then used for transport services and for buying food and rice. The group was also assisted by other socio-civic organizations such as the Upsilon Sigma Phi, iUplift, and the UP Gaqued ‘Y ang mga Palaweño.

“Thank you so much to all those who donated, no matter how big or small. It means a lot to the Palaweños whose lives were upended by Typhoon Maring. Most of all, your support provides a deep and sincere message to all affected – that we Palaweños help each other in the face of and in the wake of each and every crisis,” the organizers stated in their official Facebook page.