Agutaya LGU approves creation of Barangay Civil Registration Council

Bacuel signed the ordinance on June 6 to realize the fundamental right of individuals to a name and nationality and all rights inherent to every citizen.

Mayor Perla Bacuel has signed Municipal Ordinance No. 38 creating the Barangay Civil Registration Councill (BCRC) to implement the civil registration system.

Bacuel signed the ordinance on June 6 to realize the fundamental right of individuals to a name and nationality and all rights inherent to every citizen.

It also aims to develop a comprehensive database of the barangay to concerned national offices, according to municipal councilor Arlito Bacosa Jr., a member of the BCRC.

“Mahalaga ito kasi nagkaroon na ng council at doon mapag-uusapan yong mga plans ng office of the Municipal Civil Registrar (MCR) at mga hakbang upang mapabilis at maisaayos yong pagre-rehistro ng mga mamayan ng Agutaya at mas mabigyan pa ito ng pansin lalo na yong nasa mga liblib or island barangays,” Bacosa said.

He said the ordinance also aims to increase awareness among residents of San Vicente regarding the importance of civil registration towards the fulfillment of their basic rights and the accessibility and availability of civil registration services to the grassroots level.

It is also to provide basic information towards a more responsive local development plan and efficient delivery of basic services, programmatic and systematic convergence of efforts among government agencies and non-government organizations in civil registration.

“Yong goal ng ordinance magkaroon ng 100% timely registration of all vital events at ma-promote ang effective and efficient coordination mechanism in civil registration upang maparating sa mamayan yong kahalagahan at karapatan ng bawat individual — ang magkaroon ng pangalan at nationality,” he said. “Layunin din ng ordinansa ang magkaroon ng maayos na comprehensive database mula sa mga barangay tungo sa national level towards good governance”.

About the Author Alex Baaco