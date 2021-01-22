Agutaya barangay placed under lockdown after death of COVID-19 patient

The patient had an underlying illness and exhibited severe symptoms before passing away in her home.

A barangay in Agutaya town was placed under a localized lockdown after one of its residents, a local who arrived in the town from Manila, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday afternoon.

Agutaya OIC municipal health officer Dr. Alena Yap said in an interview Wednesday confirmed that their town recorded its first COVID-death. This brings Palawan’s total deaths to five.

“Siya ay 46-year-old female, galing siya sa Manila, November 22 siya dumating sa Agutaya. November 25 dumating ang result na COVID-positive,” she said.

Yap added that the patient had been quarantined for nearly two months because of complications brought about by an undisclosed co-morbidity. The patient was then sent home after her quarantine.

“’Yong case kasi ay medyo special case sya kaya hindi namin sya ma-tag agad agad as recovered, so referred ang case niya sa infectious disease specialist, so parang katulong namin ang infectious disease sa pag-manage ng case nya. May iba kasi talaga syang sakit, so hindi siya straightforward na na-COVID positive case,” she added.

The patient died at around 1 p.m. and was buried in the town at 6 p.m.

The Agutaya Inter-Agency Task Force has placed Barangay Villa Sol, where the patient resided, under a localized lockdown until further notice.

“Sa ngayon ang initial na ginawa ng inter-agency task force ng Agutaya ay i-lockdown yong barangay para lang makasigurado na walang ibang makakapasok, makakalabas, makakausisa doon sa location kung saan namatay yong patient,” Yap added.

The patient is Palawan’s fifth COVID-19 death and the first for the year 2021. (with a report from Ruth Rodriguez)