Some 45,000 households are expected to benefit from the renewable energy 24.9-megawatt Lake Mainit Hydroelectric Power Plant located in the municipality of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte, following its inauguration yesterday morning, July 11, led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Lake Mainit Hydroelectric Power Plant aimed to deliver reliable and accessible electricity to the consumers of Agusan del Norte Electric Cooperative, Inc. (ANECO) with a total capacity of 24.9 megawatts and support the ever-growing demand for energy from both residential and commercial sectors in the CARAGA Region.

Lake Mainit is expected to provide some 100,871 megawatts of clean and affordable energy to around 45,000 households in local communities each year, thereby supporting the Philippines’ robust economic and social development through a resilient renewable energy solution.

Marcos emphasized his support to renewable energy, such as hydroelectric power during his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) to mitigate the impact of climate change and other environmental threats through advancing renewable energy for the benefit of the people.

Located in the provinces of Agusan del Norte and Surigao del Norte, Lake Mainit is known as the deepest lake in the country with an estimated maximum depth of 219 meters.

Geologists of the Bureau of Mines said that Lake Mainit the fourth largest freshwater lake in the Philippines that served as a natural water reservoir for the Lake Mainit Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The project would be operated by a joint partnership between the Philippines’ Markham Resources Corporation and Japanese firm J-POWER.

Both companies vowed to provide dependable and affordable energy as solutions to decreass carbon footprint in the hydroelectric power plant’s operations.

Meanwhile, Marcos acknowledged the intention of the Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) chairman Mike Kanetsugu during a courtesy visit in Malacañang Palace Monday, as Marcos noted that the Philippines is balancing the importance of both renewable energy and fossil fuel.

Marcos said the Philippine government is very sensitive to the climate change situation in the country.

“We are also very conscious of our situation in the Philippines wherein we are very sensitive to climate change. It is very important that we play also a part to move the balance of renewables and fossil fuels more and more in favor of renewables,” Marcos said.

Kanetsugu expressed his commitment to help the Marcos administration in connecting the transition of the Philippines from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

Kanetsugu was assisted by bankers headed by Michael de Jesus, president of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Ronaldo Tepora, Senior Vice President, and Cirilo Noel, Interim Chairman of the Security Bank Corporation along with its Executive Vice President and Director Juichi Umeno and Director Maria Cristina Tingson.

Kanetsugu told Marcos that energy transition is a very important agenda in the Philippines as he noted the country’s growth in terms of the energy and infrastructure transitions.

“Energy transition is a very, very important agenda I consider for this country. We are providing with financing, and we work for various transition projects that will contribute to successful transition of energy structure [in the Philippines],” Kanetsugu said.

The MUFG is a Japan-based bank holding and financing service company that acquired 20 percent stake in Security Bank Corporation for P36.9 billion in 2016.

On 2018, MUFG signed a memorandum of understating with the Board of Investments in order to connect Filipino businessmen to Japanese investors through matching activities.

On 2017, MUFG had also launched the Interbank Fund Management Service (IFMS), which allowed customers to send cost-free remittances, and donated P44 million to the Association of the Filipino students in Japan along with the Security Bank to support the education of the students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, MUFG had been providing bank guarantee requirements to Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in big infrastructure projects such as the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project and the Metro Manila Subway Project which are funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

MUFG has interests on the construction of the 54.6-kilometer Blumentritt-Calamba Section of the NSCR, and the 36-kilometer Metro Manila Subway line project of the national government.