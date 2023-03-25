The agriculture department in MIMAROPA put forth its strategic directions in accordance with the Philippine Rural Development Programme (PRDP) Scale Up in Palawan in orientation held on March 23.

The orientation dubbed “Orientation on the Strategic Directions of Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) Scale Up” was attended by town mayors, planning officers, officials, and members of the Provincial Project Management and Implementing Unit (PPMIU).

Vice Governor Leoncio Ola, vice chair of the PPMIU, said the orientation is important as it would help in the development of agricultural commodities in Palawan.

“Ang mga proyekto na ating ipinapanukala ay kailangan ayon po sa ating Provincial Commodity Investment Plan (PCIP),” Ola, who also represented Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, said.

“Maaari tayong magpanukala ng mga proyektong magpapaunlad sa mga priority commodities mula sa segment ng pagtatanim o production, mga kalsada o farm to market roads, processing, at hanggang sa pagbebenta ng mga ito,“ he added.

Department of Agriculture (DA) MIMAROPA Regional Executive Director Engr. Maria Christine Inting, who is also the project director, stated in a video message at the event that the PRDP Scale Up is relevant since it is focused on larger and broader investments for the agri-fisheries sector.

“The PRDP Scale Up is so timely. On a positive note, the pandemic gave light on the countries agri-fisheries sector—people see how important agri-fishery is for the local food production for food security in the countries mobility—the PRDP is now geared towards bigger and broader investments in the agri-fisheries sector,” she said.

“We also aim for a better income and better livelihood conditions for our farmers and fishers by rebuilding the value chain in adopting modernized and accurate climate resilient technologies. We are scaling up for a better and more sustainable agri-fishery sector with better accessibility, connectivity, mobility and market linkage—may this scale up strengthen our working relationships and deepens our passion to serve,” she added.

The orientation, which was in partnership with the Provincial Planning and Development Office (PPDO) under PPDO-OIC Sharlene Vilches, discussed the numerous project components of the PRDP, such as the I-PLAN, I-BUILD, I-REAP, I-SUPPORT, for local government units (LGU) to understand the process and strategy that will be followed to come up with project proposals that the PRDP will fund.

It is expected that through the PRDP Scale Up, there will be good relationships among the farmers, fishermen, and private sector; better food supply chain and logistics by prioritizing farm-to-market roads; value chain infrastructure support to the inclusion of rice and corn focusing on value addition; mainstreaming of institutional reforms in the DA programs, and projects.

About Post Author