The agriculture department plans to open an auction market on November 29 in Barangay Irawan that will serve as a trading venue for local farmers to directly sell agricultural items in bulk.

Agricultural Program Coordinating Officer (APCO) Vicente Binasahan, Jr. said the auction market project would cost P50 million and will include counterparts from the city government, the Department of Agriculture (DA), and the provincial government of Palawan.

“Iyong ma-realize natin ‘yong tinatawag natin na bagsakan, ‘yong area na ‘yon ay doon lahat ibabagsak ang produce ng farmers. Then ‘yong retailers ay doon na kukuha para sa kanilang mga tindahan kasi ‘yon ang purpose noon. Bagsakan siya ng produkto from the farm,” he said.

Binasahan added that they are looking into the possibility of inviting Department of Agriculture (DA) Sec. William Dar to join them in the launching of the auction market. It will take place after DA’s soft launch in November.

In a previous story, the regional Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) said that products will be sold from farmer-to-market.

AMAD MIMAROPA chief Dr. Celso Olido said that they will partner with local enterprises like Project Zacchaeus Marketing Cooperative (PZMC) to operate the trading center.