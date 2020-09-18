Agricultural free patent applications open until December 31

He said that agriculture free patents are land grants to farmers given title under the Public Land Act particularly those who are cultivating the land and paying the required taxes for around 30 years.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ (DENR) Land Management Bureau has issued an advisory stating that the filing of agricultural free patent applications should be accomplished on or before December 31, 2020.

Under Republic Act 9176, the DENR will no longer accept the filing of applications for agricultural free patents beyond the period.

DENR- Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (DENR-PENRO) head Eriberto Saños told Palawan News that they are accepting applications until the deadline.

“Nasa batas kasi ‘yan na hanggang December 31 na lang, tumatanggap tayo sa lahat ng mga DENR offices ng mga application sa pagpapatitulo,” he said.

Saños said that concerned individuals may file their applications in any of the DENR offices in the municipalities.

He said that agriculture free patents are land grants to farmers given title under the Public Land Act particularly those who are cultivating the land and paying the required taxes for around 30 years.

He added that the application period may also be extended depending on the government.

“Ang free patent ang ang binibigay ng gobyerno sa mga farmers. Siguro kapag lumampas na ang December 31 ay i-extend naman nila ‘yan kasi mayron pa talagang hindi pa nakapagapply ng titulo ng kanilang mga lup,” Saños said.

