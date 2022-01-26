The Provincial Veterinary Office (ProVet) has pegged the typhoon Odette damage to the local livestock and poultry industry at P45 million.

Based on the record of ProVet, the initial estimated damage amounts to P45, 239, 946 where towns greatly affected are San Vicente, Roxas, Araceli, Dumaran, and Taytay.

Dr. Darius Mangcucang of ProVet said that the majority of damages were recorded in the towns of San Vicente with P20 million losses and over P19 million in Roxas.

“Maraming farmers din natin ang apektado ng bagyong Odette. Dito sa Araceli, malaki rin ang damage nila nasa P146,000 bago ang Aborlan nasa P600 (thousand) plus—ongoing pa rin ang pag-consolidate ng mga naapektuhan. Ngayon, ‘yong measures namin, karakaraka after ng typhoon Odette, nag-meeting agad ang PDDRMC, nag(prepare) kami for veterinary medical mission,” he said.

Mangcucang said that ProVet will focus its veterinary medical mission in northern towns due to the effect of typhoon. The office already extended vitamins supplementation and deworming in Taytay town.

ProVet is now scheduling its artificial insemination to help increase production.

“Malaking epekto talaga sa ating livestock industry ‘yong nangyari na ‘yan na typhoon. Marami nawalan ng kabuhayan—iyon (kalabaw) talaga ang nagpataas ng halaga. Isipin mo, isang kalabaw lang nagkakahalaga ng P30,000 depende pa kung may lahing buffalo ‘yan. Iyong mga ini-AI namin na semilya ay buffalo, marami rin tayo nailabas na offspring na galing sa artificial insemination,” he said.

Based on the initial breakdown provided by ProVet, there are 152 heads of cattle affected, 190 heads of carabao, 740 heads of goat, 606 heads of swine, 17, 045 heads of chicken, and 150 heads of duck.

Mangcucang said that it could affect the meat supply at the town level but he is assured of the number of hog breeders in southern towns of the province like Sofronio Española, Narra, Aborlan, Rizal, and Quezon.

“Pwedeng maapektuhan (meat supply) pero siguro kung maapektuhan man, baka doon mismo sa local sa munisipyo lang din. Dito kasi marami rin tayo source ng baboy, kung tutuusin ay marami tayong mga malalaking farm din sa Palawan,” he said.

Mangcucang believed that the recovery of livestock and poultry of Palawan will not take years to happen.

“Kung sa large animals, medyo matagal (ang recovery). Alam mo naman ang tagal ng pagbubuntis ng kalabaw at baka, parang kasintagal din sa tao, may 11 months. Ang sa baboy naman, madali lang ‘yan, within six months, mabilis lang dumami—pero isa sa intervention namin ay magka-conduct uli kami ng series of artificial insemination sa mga munisipyo,” he said.

“Hindi rin tatagal talaga na sabi na taon kasi kumbaga ito ‘yong cattle na namatay na 152 o sa kalabaw na 190, kung tutuusin ay walang kabagay-bagay sa populasyon ng kabuuhan. Isipin mo, every week nga meron tayong nilalabas na mga live animals, kalabaw, hindi maubos-ubos ‘yan,” he added.

Unfortunately, not all local farmers are registered with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) and with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) to be paid with their losses.

“Noong sumulat ako sa mga MAO, sabi nila nagpapaikot din sila pero ang mga tao ay hindi rin nagsisikap na iparehistro ang mga hayop. Ngayon nagpatulong din kami sa DILG na magbaba ng memo regarding sa pagpaparehistro ng mga hayop—para sa barangay official na magpaikot, i-encourage ‘yong mga mamayan nila na magparehistro,” he said.