An agricultural camp that will house children in conflict with the law (CICL) in Palawan will rise in Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said.

Regional Director Leonardo Reynoso said during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas, June 11, that the camp is in collaboration with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare and Council (JJWC) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). The project is now in the final stages of being designed by JJWC and BuCor.

It has a budget of ₱90 million for the first phase in 2024 and P110 million for the following phase in 2025.

“Ang kaibahan lang nito sa ating Mimaropa Youth Center, ang focus ng rehabilitation ng mga kabataan na ilalagay dito ay magkakaroon sila ng pagsasanay patungkol sa agriculture,” he said.

Reynoso said the department is also completing the required documents for the land allocation of the BuCor for the camp, and no memorandum of agreement has been signed yet.

BuCor initially expressed interest in donating as much as 150 hectares for the establishment of the agriculture camp.

The agriculture camp aims to educate CICL in agriculture, such as planting agricultural products to make it self-sustaining.

The initial plan discussed is to house 150 CICL inside the camp, and it may be expanded depending on the need, Reynoso said. However, the department suggested to start the first phase with around 25 to 50 CICL.

The large number of CICL may also require a large operating cost and an additional number of personnel, which may not align with the limited manpower of the department.

“Sa initial plan na ginawa ng BuCor, ang ginawa nilang disenyo ay para sa 150, dormitory. Ang sabi ng DSWD, mas preferred natin na hindi dormitory type kundi cottage. Ang style kasi ng DSWD ay home-like atmosphere,” he said.

Mimaropa Youth Center is the only facility directly supervised by the DSWD that caters to the CICL in the region. Due to its location in Bansud, Oriental Mindoro, some of the CICL cases, particularly in Palawan, were sent by the court to the Bahay Pag-asa under the Palawan Provincial Government.

Reynoso emphasized the need for CICL to be visited by their families to help with their rehabilitation.

“Yong Bahay Pag-asa, ito ay nasa pangangasiwa ng ating mga local government unit, sana ang mga bata na may suspended cases ay sa rehabilitation center inilalagay. Pero naiintindihan natin ang desisyon ng ating judges dahil hindi sila madadalaw ng kanilang pamilya. Kaya nais natin na magkaroon ng separate center para sa Palawan,” he said. (RG/PIA Mimaropa-Palawan)