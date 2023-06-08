The capitol building of the provincial government of Palawan requires modifications to enhance its resilience to disasters, specifically fire hazards. This is based on initial assessments conducted by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) following a simultaneous earthquake drill held on Thursday morning, June 8.

According to PDRRMO head Jeremias Alili, considering the age of the capitol building, it requires significant improvements to ensure that employees are prepared to respond to disasters such as earthquakes and fires.

“Medyo matanda na itong (capitol) building natin kaya sabi nga namin when we justified, we really need to do fire drill. Kasi yung electrical load capacity nito when it was constructed is not the same sa actual nya ngayon. So kung ilang taon na ito, maaring noon kaunti lang yung computer, wala pang ibang high tech na mga gamit pero ngayon marami na. so the first possible scenario is electrical failure na mag-cause ng fire,” Alili explained.

“And with that, we need the readiness, especially that this is our powerhouse,” he added.

Alili also said the provincial government employees need to be capacitated to also make them prepared to respond to such incidents.

He added that the PDRRMO has also conducted several orientations and trainings to enable the employees whenever need arises.

“Kasi ngayon, involved yung mga officials and employees, especially yung sa security, dati kasi, kami lang (PDRRMO) ang main players. So ngayon, we started to capacitate them. In fact we have started several trainings on basic life support, first aid and basic safety sa lahat ng departments,” he said.

He also stated that there is still a need for numerous improvements, which they must consolidate with the other facilitators and evaluators.

“These improvements that will be recommended will be part of our plan to execute to increase our resiliency in order to minimize losses and damages. We will just formalize these recommendations. We will talk with our key officials and evaluators to present our recommendations,” he said.

He also said the buildings need more facilities such as fire hydrants and other firefighting equipments, fire exits and signages for a faster reaction to fire.

He also said that while the drill was far from being perfect after failing to meet the desired time, they can still improve to make the response time faster.

“We exceeded our target time by around 15-20 minutes but it’s for the safety na rin kasi nag-inject tayo ng high risk operation so hindi natin pinayagan at pinapaulit yung packaging ng pasyete dahil medyo risky at yun yung nagpatagal. But with more practice, we will be able to make it faster,” he said

“This will be done regularly every second quarter of the year to test the improvements we will do,” he concluded.

