Agaton (Megi) has weakened from a tropical depression to a low pressure area (LPA), according to the state weather bureau, but will still bring heavy rain to some parts of the country, while Basyang (Malakas) remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is set to move away to Japan.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, as of 3 a.m., the LPA was located 65 kilometers southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, over the coastal seas. The typhoon, on the other hand, is 1,535 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora, and is positioned outside of PAR.

“Ang magiging paggalaw ng dating typhoon na si Basyang, yon nga po palayo sa ating bansa sa direksyong northwestward, at maaaring tumbukin ang Japan,” he said.

“Itong low pressure area, na dating si Agaton, ay patuloy na kikilos ng mabagal at unti-unti itong lalayo sa ating kalupaan hanggang sa direksyon ng dating bagyo na si Basyang. Ibig sabihin ay inaasahan natin itong low pressure area ay sasanib sa bagyo,” Aurelio added.

- Advertisement -

Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Eastern Visayas as a result of the LPA. It will bring cloudy skies, occasional rainshowers, and thunderstorms to the rest of the Visayas.

Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will see partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.