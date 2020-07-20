After clearing nearly 7,000 returning LSIs, OccMin flags one COVID-19 case

The provincial government announced that their first LSI case involved a 32-year old resident of Calintaan who arrived from Taguig City and was asymptomatic.

Occidental Mindoro recorded its first COVID-19 case involving a locally stranded individual (LSI) on Monday, after having already received close to 7,000 LSI returnees since the easing of the national lockdown.

The province has previously recorded 48 cases — all local transmission cases, since the pandemic began.

“[She] arrived in Occidental Mindoro on July 16. Presently asymptomatic and in a quarantine facility for strict monitoring,” the statement said.

The patient tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies using rapid diagnostic test (RDT) upon her arrival on July 16. A subsequent real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) was conducted which yielded positive result on Monday (July 20).

The island province has received 6,975 returnees under its “Balik-Probinsya at Libreng Sakay” program since the government eased the travel restrictions late May.

