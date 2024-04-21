Brigadier General Vicente Ronatay, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserve Command (AFPRESCOM), led the inauguration of a new training school building, marking an enhancement in the military’s training capabilities for its reserve forces.

The ceremony, held on April 19, was attended by key military personnel and dignitaries, including Senator Mark Villar, who served as the guest of honor. The event reinforced the government’s commitment to strengthening the reserve force through updated and comprehensive training programs.

Brigadier General Ronatay emphasized the importance of the new facility in preparing the reservists to meet the country’s evolving national security challenges.

“The inauguration of the training school signifies not only the physical structure but also the symbol of our commitment to empower and elevate service to new heights of excellence. A place where knowledge is imparted, skills are honed, and camaraderie is enforced to better address various threats and challenges,” said Ronatay.

Ronatay said the new training school is part of AFPRESCOM’s broader initiative to modernize its facilities and ensure that its personnel are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to remain adaptable and efficient in their roles.