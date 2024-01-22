The Armed Forces of the Philippines considers the most recent harassment made by the China Coast Guard against Filipino fishermen in Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) last Saturday, January 20, alarming, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said.

Speaking before the media in a press briefing on Monday, Padilla said the AFP top brass is continuously trying to find out different ways to respond to such incidents in the Western Philippine Sea.

“We consider these incidents alarming, dahil nga lumalapit ng lumalapit yung in incidents, but with the command conference that we had, there was guidance by the president, and we also try to see different approaches to how we handle the situation,” Padilla said.

“So with any situation, the armed forces will look into that. Ang sabi nga natin, we don’t want to micro-manage our ground commanders, so they will pre-determine reactions to these, and the whole armed forces are there to support,” she added.

She also stated that the AFP is always ready to support the operational concerns of the Philippine Coast Guard PCG on WPS issues.

Reacting to concerns about the latest harassment, Padilla said the AFP and PCG regularly conduct patrol operations in WPS, but one major concern is the vast expense of the area, which they cannot cover at once.

“We do our regular patrols, but our navy kasi umiikot sya sa territorial sea natin sa WPS. So as to the circumstances kung saan located yung fishermen na ito, there were no reports that we got from Nolcom (Northern Luzon Command),” she stated.

“Continuous naman ang regular patrols ng navy vessels natin, but syempre sa lawak ng dagat natin, we cannot pinpoint a certain point in time kung saan yung location,” she explained as she assured the public that despite such incidents, they continuously conduct regular operations.

Meanwhile, National Task Force on the West Philippine Sea spokesperson, Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela, said they are leaving the Department of Foreign Affairs to decide whether or not to file a diplomatic protest against China over the latest incident.

Tarriela said the PCG will document the incident and ask the fishermen to submit affidavits to them, after which the PCG will forward the documents to NTF-WPS and other concerned agencies for further action.