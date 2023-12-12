The military has committed to funding the repairs of M/L Kalayaan, which incurred significant damage following an attack by the China Coast Guard involving water cannons at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last Sunday morning.

Western Command (Wescom) spokesperson, Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma, told Palawan News on Tuesday that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will cover the repair costs for the motor launch owned by the Kalayaan municipal government, with the work to be undertaken by the Philippine Navy (PN).

The use of a water cannon with intense pressure on M/L Kalayaan resulted in the damage of its engine, portable power generator, windshield, and electronic and navigational equipment, ultimately affecting the vessel’s soundness.

“AFP, through the Philippine Navy, commits to assess and repair the damages incurred by M/L Kalayaan,” Coloma said Tuesday.

“The damage assessment is ongoing sa mga parts na nasira. Malalaman lang namin ang cost kapag kumpleto na ang assessment report,” he added.

M/L Kalayaan, alongside Unaizah Mae 1, was engaged in a rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission scheduled to deliver food and Christmas essentials to the personnel stationed on BRP Sierra Madre on December 10.

However, while en route to Ayungin Shoal for the delivery, they were intercepted by CCG ships using water cannons. Only UM1 managed to reach BRP Sierra Madre, as M/L Kalayaan was hindered from completing its mission.