The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and The Inspire Studios have agreed to collaborate on the production and filming of “The Rescue,” a film about the life of a young army officer.

AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura and The Inspire Studios CEO and Producer Francis Lara Ho led the ceremonial signing on March 22 at the AFP General Headquarters, marking the movie production partnership.

The movie “The Rescue” is based on the book of the same name by retired Army officer Captain Oliver Almonares and co-author Philip Fortuno, which narrates the story of the courage, bravery, and spiritual change of the Philippine Army Scout Rangers as they serve their country.

“The Filipinos have done so much. For me to be able to represent the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the legacy and the greatness of our soldiers, is absolutely an honor,” Ho said during the ceremony.

Cordura, on the other hand, expressed gratitude to The Inspire Studion and highlighted the potential afforded by the film production for the AFP to share the tale of the Filipino soldier and inspire patriotism.

“We not only immortalize their deeds but also inform and inspire every Filipino, especially our youth,” he said.

“There are many stories to tell. There are many brave men and women who would like to represent the rest of the Filipinos, as a warrior and as a patriot. It is, therefore, timely and appropriate for the Armed Forces of the Philippines and The Inspire Studios to enter into this Memorandum of Agreement to enable more projects that will document their bravery and sacrifices,” Cordura added, as he shared Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino’s message.

