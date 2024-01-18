President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated his support for uniformed personnel during a courtesy call with officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police in Malacanang on Wednesday.

“With an increased 2024 budget for the DND, we’re dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our uniformed personnel and their families,” Marcos said.

Marcos stated that his support for the Revised AFP Modernization Program and the Pension and Gratuity Fund, which ensure financial stability for military and civilian personnel, demonstrates his commitment to improving the lives of uniformed personnel.

“Beyond duty, we prioritize their daily lives. I have approved a specific budget for rice subsidies and tertiary health care at the AFP Medical Center for advanced medical services and overall wellness support,” Marcos said.

The top officers who led the courtesy call to Marcos were PNP Chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Philippine Navy Flag Officer-in-Command Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, and Philippine Air Force Commanding General Lt. Gen. Stephen Parreño.