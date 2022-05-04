The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday announced it has received some USD2,304,728.39 worth of assorted military equipment from the United States government.

Col. Jorry Baclor, AFP public affairs office chief, said all these items arrived at the Haribon Terminal, Clark Air Base in Pampanga via a US KC-10A aircraft.

“Upon its unloading, supply officers from the AFP Major Services inspected the hardware,” he added. From the US equipment grant, the Philippine Air Force received laser designation systems forward air controller, airfield operations and logistics support, Defense advanced GPS receiver, C-130 aircraft spares, and precision-guided munition tool kits.

The Philippine Army, on the other hand, got the tactical network rover and various support equipment while the Philippine Navy accepted various weapon support equipment.

These were acquired as grants under the US Counter-Terrorism (CT) and Foreign Military Financing (FMF) Programs.

Both the CT and FMF are annual grants provided by the U.S. Government to the Philippines in accordance with its continuing commitment to assist the AFP in its capability upgrade program.

“The AFP continues to make great strides in strengthening our counter-terrorism capabilities with new and modern equipment such as the latest grants from the United States,” AFP chief Gen. Andres Centino said.

The US government authorizes the provision of its various security assistance programs to the AFP in line with the Philippines – United States Military Assistance Agreement of 1947. (PNA)