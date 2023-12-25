The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) awarded the 3rd Marine Brigade, Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West), and Kapatiran ng mga Dating Rebelde ng Palawan (Kadre Palawan) for their exceptional and exemplary accomplishments during its 88th anniversary celebration on December 21.

The 3rd Marine Brigade, now headed by Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr., received the Campaign Streamer for its efforts in dismantling guerrilla fronts and neutralizing armed components of the communist terrorist groups (CTG), leading to Palawan being declared insurgency-free.

TOW West, under Wing Commander Brigadier General Erick Escarcha, was awarded the Territorial Defense Operations Streamer. This highlighted its performance in safeguarding the country’s western borders, particularly the West Philippine Sea (WPS), and upholding territorial integrity and sovereignty.

KADRE-Palawan, a group of former New People’s Army (NPA) members operating in Palawan, received this year’s AFP Pagkakaisa Award. Their invaluable contribution towards achieving lasting peace through socio-political stability as a dynamic people’s organization (PO) partnering with the Western Command (Wescom) was recognized.

Led by President Jerwin Castigador, the group was also presented with the Regional Gawad Parangal plaque by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). This recognized their exemplary performance and invaluable contribution to long-lasting peace, unity, and sustainable development in formerly conflict-affected areas of the country, especially in the province.

The event, held at the Lapu-lapu Grandstand of Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, was graced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as the guest of honor and speaker.

Marcos also led the awarding ceremony for the different military units and personnel in recognition of their efforts in “Rising Over Challenges in Service to the Nation.”

“It is my hope that you and the rest of the military force will continue to uphold the AFP’s values of Honor, Service and Patriotism. I look forward to more decades of the AFP’s excellent and selfless service to the nation,” said Marcos as he expressed his confidence to the troops as they continue to defend the country.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., meanwhile, reaffirmed the AFP’s steadfast commitment to protecting the people and securing the state.

“With our oath of service being a solemn commitment, we guarantee that every soldier, airman, sailor and marine will put our people first above all else,” Brawner said.

Wescom Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos extended congratulations and appreciation to the units and organizations, stating that their remarkable achievements have significantly contributed to the Command’s success in fostering peace and development in the province of Palawan.

Carlos noted that the 3MBde and TOW West, which are under the operational command and control of Wescom, play an important role in ensuring the safety and security of the province.

Their dedication, commitment, and unwavering support to the security operations has ensured safety throughout the province of Palawan are truly commendable,” he said.