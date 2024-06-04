The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) today denied the reported allegations of gun-pointing made by troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) in Ayungin Shoal, West Philippine Sea, against personnel of the China Coast Guard (CCG).

“Our personnel are governed by the Rules of Engagement (ROE) and clearly acted with the highest level of professionalism, restraint, and discipline in the performance of their mission to safeguard our sovereignty and sovereign rights,” the AFP said in a statement released Tuesday morning, June 4.

Chinese state media reported on Sunday that CCG personnel saw Filipino troops aboard the Philippine Navy vessel grounded in Ayungin Shoal carrying weapons on deck and pointed them towards their direction.

The AFP, however, retorted that troops aboard the vessel have every right to protect themselves from potential harm and that foreign vessels venturing “dangerously close to our military vessel and in violation of safe distance protocols necessitate heightened vigilance and alertness from our personnel.”

“Hence, our troops were seen on guard because of the CCG’s provocative presence near BRP Sierra Madre,” the AFP statement said.

“We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the region, as emphasized by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Any aggressive actions that threaten this peace and the safety of our troops and stations will be met with the necessary and appropriate measures,” it added.