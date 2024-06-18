The Armed Forces of the Philippines has confirmed an earlier report that a naval officer sustained injuries during Monday’s incident at Ayungin Shoal when Chinese forces blocked and foiled a rotation and resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre stationed at the Philippine occupied islet.

“A Philippine Navy personnel sustained severe injury after the CCG’s intentional high-speed ramming during the Rotation and Resupply (RoRe) mission to the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) at Ayungin Shoal on June 17. The injured personnel has been safely evacuated and received prompt medical treatment,” AFP spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad stated late Monday.

The AFP statement however did not describe in detail the incident. A source earlier told Palawan News that the injured naval officer was in one of the rigid hulled inflatable boats that was intercepted and boarded by Chinese troops. The source also earlier claimed that the Chinese confiscated eight firearms from the Philippine troops on that boat before puncturing it and rendering it immobile.

“The CCG’s continued aggressive behavior and unprofessional conduct towards a legitimate humanitarian mission is unacceptable. They must restrain themselves to avoid escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” Trinidad stated.

“The AFP remains committed to maintaining our presence in the WPS, adhering to international law to protect our seas, our rights, and our future,” he added.