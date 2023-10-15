Top officials of the Armed Forces of the country called out China over its latest harassment in the West Philippine Sea, where a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel with bow number 621 shadowed and intercepted the Philippine Navy’s BRP Benguet (LS 507) last Friday, October 13.

BRP Benguet was on its way to Rizal Reef for a regular rotation and resupply of personnel when PLAN 621 reportedly harassed it, coming as close as 80 yards and attempting to cross its path at 350 yards, 5.8 nautical miles southwest of Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan town.

As the PN crew issued multiple radio challenges to PLAN 621, citing a violation of the Collision Regulations (COLREG) and demanding that the Chinese vessel stay out of the way of the BRP Benguet, PLAN 621 responded by invoking China’s 10-dash line claims, which neither the Philippines nor the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea recognize.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of Western Command, was alarmed by China’s most recent action in WPS, stating that the PLAN’s maneuvers endanger both parties.

“These [dangerous] maneuvers pose significant risks to maritime safety, collision prevention, and danger to human lives at sea. China must immediately halt these unsafe actions and conduct themselves in a professional manner by adhering to international law,” Carlos said.

General Romeo Brawner Jr., the AFP chief of staff, echoed Carlos’ concerns about the risks posed by China’s dangerous maneuvers in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and emphasizes the urgent need for it to uphold maritime safety standards in order to avoid potential sea collisions and accidents.

Brawner said the reckless and provocative actions of the Chinese PLAN not only raise the possibility of collisions but also put the lives of marine personnel from both countries in direct jeopardy.

“The AFP remains committed to ensuring the safety of its personnel during RoRe missions and asserts that it will continue to adhere to the rules-based international order,” said Brawner.

He also stated that China’s illegal presence and activities interfere with a legitimate Philippine rotation and resupply mission, and that such aggressive maneuvers and other similar activities violate the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction.

The Philippines has repeatedly urged China to put a stop to its aggressive actions in the country’s maritime zones.

Aside from going after the Philippine Navy vessel, China Coast Guard ships have also been harassing RoRe missions to troops in Ayungin Shoal.