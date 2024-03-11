Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. expressed gratitude to the Filipino people for the high trust rating and satisfaction shown in the results of the recent OCTA Research Fourth Quarter 2023 Tugon ng Masa Survey.

The survey results, released by OCTA last Thursday, March 7, showed that 86 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of the AFP, while 87 percent said they trust the Filipino soldiers.

The OCTA survey also noted that the AFP has consistently received high trust and satisfaction ratings throughout 2023, emerging as one of the most trusted and best-performing government agencies.

Brawner stated that the satisfactory rating “is an affirmation of the hard work and dedicated service of every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine in fulfilling our mandate to the Filipino people.”

“I would like to thank the Filipino people for trusting the Armed Forces of the Philippines. We will continue to fight to protect our people and sovereignty,” he said in a statement released by the AFP on Monday, March 11.

The AFP chief also urged officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian employees to work harder to maintain the high satisfactory rating.

“Let us remain united and professional at all times,” Brawner said.

“Malaki ang tiwala ng mga kababayan natin sa ating sandatahang lakas. Huwag nating hayaan na masira ang tiwalang ito,” he added.