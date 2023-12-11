The top official of the Philippine military successfully visited troops on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on Sunday, overcoming confrontational interference by China Coast Guard ships, including water cannon attacks and ramming, intended to disrupt a critical resupply and rotation mission for Christmas.

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., along with Western Command (Wescom) Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos and a small party of military personnel, made a visit to the soldiers on the stranded navy battleship, in an apparent act of defiance against China’s increasingly aggressive demeanor in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The troops on the BRP Sierra Madre welcomed Brawner’s visit, who arrived aboard Unaizah Mae 1 (UM1) and brought Christmas goodies and Noche Buena packages for them. This civilian resupply boat carrying him was the one rammed on the morning of December 10 by China Coast Guard (CCG) ship 21556.

Aboard the ship, he inspired the troops, leading them in a resounding chant of “West Philippine Sea, Atin Ito!”, an act deemed as a powerful affirmation of national pride and a statement of territorial rights, underscoring the Philippines’ legitimate claim to the WPS.

Troops on the BRP Sierra Madre pose for a photo with CSAFP General Romeo Brawner Jr. and Wescom Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos. (Photo by Sgt Ambay, PAOAFP)

Brawner’s visit was to personally deliver President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr’s gratitude and Christmas greetings to the troops stationed on the vessel.

He and his party directly experienced the difficulties encountered by regular resupply operations, in the face of continuous obstruction efforts by the CCG and its maritime militia.

During UM1’s approach to Ayungin, they faced water cannon attacks and were struck by a CCG vessel at around 6:39 a.m. attempting to block their access.

“We value your service and sacrifice, which demonstrates the Filipino’s indomitable spirit in asserting our rights and performing our obligations under international law,” he said.

“Your President is with you, I am with you, the whole Filipino nation is with you,” added Brawner, who now holds the distinction of being the first incumbent CSAFP to “set foot on the ship.”

The troops stationed at Ayungin, also known as the Second Thomas Shoal, typically spend a month there before their rotation. They guard the reef, situated approximately 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, which has become a flashpoint between China and the Philippines.

Given the length of their stay, it’s a rare opportunity for them to be visited by AFP officials, especially by the highest-ranking in the country.

Carlos stated that they were on high morale with Brawner’s presence, as if unaffected by the ongoing events in the WPS, and remained steadfast in serving the nation to protect its rights.

“Very high morale na nabisita sila ni CSAFP. Alam ng tropa ang hirap na pinagdaanana ni CSAFP para lang mabisita sila at mabati ng Merry Christmas,” Carlos said.