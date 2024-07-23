The Armed Forces of the Philippines has thrown its full support behind President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to steadfastly defend and protect the country’s territory and sovereign rights, as expressed in his State of the Nation Address on Monday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the president’s call “will always be heeded by those in the profession of arms, a duty and mandate that will always rally the brave sons and daughters of our nation.”

Brawner said the AFP fully supports the President’s strategy of a fair and pacific approach, emphasizing a rules-based international order and efforts toward de-escalation, particularly in the rising tension with China in the West Philippine Sea. This approach is anchored on the belief in the importance of maintaining peace and stability through diplomatic means and constructive dialogue.

“We stand behind the president’s vision of building strong relationships with like-minded nations to promote mutual security and cooperation. The AFP expresses gratitude for the unwavering support for our modernization efforts and the push towards self-reliance, which are essential for strengthening our defense capabilities,” Brawner said.

“As we shift our focus towards external defense, we are thankful for the president’s acknowledgment of our accomplishments in addressing internal security threats,” he added, in reference to the neutralization of the New People’s Army with the armed forces’ commitment to the whole-of-nation approach aimed at ending the decades-long armed conflict in the country.

Brawner said the AFP remains committed to raising awareness about the intergenerational duty of all Filipinos to protect the West Philippine Sea, which he described as a collective responsibility to ensure that the country’s maritime domains are preserved for future generations.

“The AFP will continue to uphold our mission, ensuring that our sovereignty and territorial integrity are safeguarded and that we remain vigilant in our commitment to national defense. We will not yield and waver and will face open and covert threats to our national security with the courage of a true Filipino patriot,” he stated.