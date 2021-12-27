The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) airdropped Noche Buena packages and relief supplies to residents and troops stationed in several detachments in the Kalayaan Islands Group (KIG) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), including lechon, the tastiest tradition for celebrating Christmas despite typhoon Odette’s recent devastation.

In a post-Sunday, the AFP said they were transported on December 24 to Kalayaan through the Philippine Navy and the Western Command (WESCOM) under the leadership of Commodore Donn Anthony Miraflor and Vice Adm. Ramil Roberto Enriquez, respectively.

The naval helicopter AgustaWestland 109 (AW109) onboard BRP Antonio Luna (FF151), according to the AFP, delivered the relief family food packs from the Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) for the residents of Pag-asa Island on December.

This lechon from AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino reached military personnel in the KIG on Christmas Day. (Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of the Philippines)

“All 44 families nakatanggap ng Noche Buena packages para maging masaya ang pasko nila,” said Enriquez.

- Advertisement -

The same naval assets airdropped the lechon to the troops in KIG from AFP Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Andres Centino.

BRP Mangyan (AC71) delivered the same Christmas packages to the troops in the Rizal Reef detachment, while a Philippine Coast Guard vessel also met with the FF151 and delivered the package for the troops of BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) on Ayungin Shoal.

Meanwhile, on December 24, Naval Forces West (NAVFORWEST) commander Commo. Miraflor held a simple Christmas dinner, specially prepared for outgoing troops of the KIG.

The unit organized a small raffle event and Miraflor distributed food packs to the troops to share with their families. He said it is in recognition of their dedication to perform one of the most critical tasks in the AFP.