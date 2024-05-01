The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted an airdrop operation to deliver supplies to troops stationed on Patag Island in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday, April 27.

The resupply mission involved a Philippine Air Force NC212i aircraft, which airdropped essential goods, including food and medicine, to the troops stationed on the island.

The AFP stated that the exercise sought to perform two separate cargo drop scenarios: one by delivering supplies directly onto the island and another by dropping them at sea to be retrieved by personnel stationed on the island.

“This method of aerial resupply is part of the AFP’s operational options for commanders on the ground to ensure the well-being and operational effectiveness of its deployed personnel in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” the AFP said in a statement.

Photo courtesy of AFP

The AFP further explained that it conducted the aerial resupply exercise while a Multilateral Maritime Exercise was ongoing in the WPS.

“The successful execution of the resupply operation underscores the AFP’s commitment to ensuring the sustained support and readiness of its personnel deployed in the WPS and is expected to uplift the troops’ morale and readiness while contributing to the stability and security of the region,” the statement read.