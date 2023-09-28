Maritime specialists, development workers, scientists, and advocates send their unequivocal support to the Senate in swiftly passing the Maritime Zones Bill as it conducts the second hearing to discuss the legislation under the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones (Special Committee).

They likewise lauded the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) for including the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (MZ Act) among the priority measures that will be adopted within the year 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with the LEDAC last September 20 for the inclusion of the declaration of the Philippines maritime zones in the Common Legislative Agenda of the 19th Congress. The MZ Act is among LEDAC’s new priority legislations.

The group backs the Senate on its sense of urgency in adopting the MZ Act amidst the varying issues arising in our maritime domain, including escalating tensions on the West Philippine Sea and the continuous destruction of our marine wealth and natural resources, among others.

Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva released a statement on the installation of floating barriers in the Scarborough Shoal and reiterated the importance of the immediate passage of the MZ Act.

“Kaisa po tayo ng Presidente Bongbong Marcos sa paniniwalang prayoridad ang agarang pagpasa ng Philippine Maritime Zones Act na naglalayong magdeklara ng mga maritime zones na nasa pamamahala ng Pilipinas kabilang ang internal waters, archipelagic waters, territorial sea, contiguous zone, EEZ at continental shelf,” he said.

“Congress needs to pass the Maritime Zones Act to clearly delineate the geographical extent of our maritime jurisdictions and define the applicable powers and authorities over our marine waters consistent with international law,” said Dr. Jay Batongbacal⁩ of the UP Institute for Maritime Affairs and the Law of the Sea (IMLOS).

The MZ Act will declare the country’s maritime zones based on standards set by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). It also reinforces the Philippines’ victory in the South China Sea arbitral ruling which declared illegal the nine-dash line, among others. Mr. Julio Amador⁩, CEO of the Amador Research Services, further emphasized that it is imperative to fortify our claims through the Maritime Zones Act in order for us to effectively protect what is ours.

“Time is of the essence. Everyday we are confronted with news about aggressive and assertive activities that undermine our rights over our own waters. Policymakers should firm up policies and strategies that protect the country’s status as an archipelagic and maritime nation. They can by passing a foundational policy clearly defining and declaring the extent of what is ours. The time to pass the Maritime Zones Bill is not after the next incident, not towards the end of the year; it is now,” added Amador.

The House of Representatives approved House Bill 7819 or the proposed Philippine Maritime Zones Act in May 2023 while eight (8) versions of the Maritime Zones Bill have been filed in the Senate, as to date. In August 2023, the Senate created the Special Committee to focus on measures in connection with the country’s maritime and admiralty zones. This is led by Senator Francis Tolentino with members Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa, Robin Padilla, Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go, Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara, and Risa Hontiveros.

In August 2023, Senate President Miguel Zubiri committed to prioritize the passage of the measure: “We commit to you by the end of the year, before December, we will deliberate it during the budget deliberations. Isasabay namin to, ipapasa namin ang Maritime Zones Act ni Sen. Tolentino and several senators. We are going to pass it.”

During the Senate Special Committee hearing today, Senator Tolentino emphasized: “What we’re doing is for the Filipino people. Ang ginagawa natin, para sa Pilipinas.”