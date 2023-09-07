Members of the National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS) proposed a shiprider agreement with the U.S. during a hybrid meeting with the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, September 5.

The proposal comes amidst China’s increasing aggressive behavior against the Philippines inside its territorial waters in the WPS.

During the meeting, NYMWPS founder Dr. Celia Lamkin stated that the proposed shiprider agreement between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Philippines would protect the country against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, as well as other illegal activities in the area.

Lamkin also believed that it would deter “uninvited” foreign vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

A shiprider agreement is a type of international maritime security cooperation agreement between two countries, typically involving a coastal state and a foreign state, often a neighboring one.

The agreement allows authorized officials, usually law enforcement or military personnel, from one country to embark and ride aboard a vessel of the other country within its territorial waters, exclusive economic zone (EEZ), or other maritime areas, subject to certain conditions and limitations.

The primary purpose of a shiprider agreement is to enhance maritime security and law enforcement efforts by enabling the participating countries to work together more effectively to combat various maritime threats, such as illegal fishing, drug trafficking, piracy, smuggling, and other illegal activities at sea.

In allowing personnel from one country to operate on the vessels of another, it can facilitate quicker and more coordinated responses to these threats.

The proposal resulted from discussions with the Political-Military and External Affairs Unit Chief of the U.S. Department of State at the U.S. Embassy in Manila regarding China’s recent aggression against Filipino forces in the disputed territory.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Kalayaan town Vice Mayor Billy Alindogan, other representatives of the municipal council, and members of NYMWPS in Palawan and Guam.