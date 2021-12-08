The Adventist Hospital Palawan (AHP) honored four key government employees on Thursday to recognize their collaborations and contributions to the hospital’s mission of “Sharing God’s Love Through Healing” and COVID-19 response programs.

The awardees were Puerto Princesa City vice mayor Nancy Socrates, acting city information officer Richard Ligad, City Incident Management Team (IMT) Commander Dr. Dean Palanca, and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Palawan Field Office Head Luis Evangelista.

The four awardees were given plaques and tokens of appreciation by AHP administrators in a simple ceremony held in the Ballroom A of Hue Hotel Palawan. In a #AHappyPlace tradition, the program was organized to “appreciate, honor, and praise” (AHP) the key government officials.

According to AHP Chief Operations Officer, Dr. Ian Kenneth Bermeo, the four were chosen specifically for their meaningful collaboration with the hospital programs amidst the COVID-19 crisis, particularly when the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Vice Mayor Socrates was chosen for her assistance to dialysis patients in AHP to have antigen tests. She also gave opportunities to AHP to participate City Council’s regular sessions in agenda items related to Covid-19 issues.

“During the pandemic, ang mga patients talagang hirap na hirap. But she chose na tulungan ang ating mga dialysis patients with their antigen tests. We appreciate it because it really lightened the financial burden of the patients. At hindi lang ‘yon, we were also given opportunities by the Vice Mayor to speak at the City Council on how the AHP could help the city government,” Bermeo said.

Palanca and Ligad were given recognition for their roles in handling the COVID-19 crisis in Puerto Princesa – Palanca for heading the city’s response in locating positive cases, contact tracing, and isolation of patients, and Ligad for his role on disseminating new public health protocols and COVID-19 updates.

“I remember sa start ng pandemic, talagang meeting doon sa City Hall, sunud-sunod. So many things we did together. We discussed on how we could help. Nag-iintersect talaga ang function of their offices with the programs of AHP.”

“Si Sir Richard [Ligad], during the start of the pandemic, araw-araw, ilang buwan yon sa coliseum, sharing health information para sa mga tao ng city natin. Kung minsan kasama si Doc Dean to help explain Covid-19 and its effects.

Evangelista, the only awardee who was not from the city government received recognition for his proactiveness in supporting the Provincial Tripartite Industrial Peace Council where AHP is an active participant.

“We have been working closely with DOLE, especially with workplace needs [amidst the pandemic]. We were able to educate and train more than 500 establishments in the province on how they would get back on their feet na walang hawaan ng COVID-19,” said Bermeo.