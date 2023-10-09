Katala Foundation Inc. (KFI) released 18 Palawan forest turtles in Roxas on October 6, the highest number of the species so far to be successfully bred in captivity by the wildlife conservation group.

Most of the Palawan forest turtles (Siebenrockiella leytensis) were bred from turtles seized during a confiscation in 2015, where almost 4,000 turtles, 3,907 of which were Palawan forest turtles, were found in a warehouse in the southern part of the province.

As the species is currently listed as “critically endangered” in the IUCN Red List and had little habitats left in Palawan due to storms, climate change, and land developments, the turtles were turned in to the KFI for conservation and breeding in their Katala Institute for Ecology and Biodiversity Conservation (KIEBC) center in Narra.

Kimberly Barlas, turtle and pangolin keeper for the KIEBC, raised these 14 Palawan forest turtles.

Children living around the protected reserve and the environmental wardens release Palawan forest turtles inside the reserve on October 6.

She said that the breeding program had taken 10 years to bear fruit, as previous efforts to breed in captivity proved to be difficult. The first Palawan forest turtle to be born in the captive-breeding program was in 2019, and one pair was released in 2021.

This third batch marked the first time that a whole clutch was hatched in captivity. Barlas noted that the number of hatchlings came as a surprise, since the species were easily stressed, and this would cause them to be infertile.

“Sa isang female, yung dalawang itlog, rare na iyon, kadalasan isa lang ang napipisa. (…) May incubator din kami sa office, pero nung sunod-sunod silang napisa sa enclosure netong June, July, kaya hindi na rin kinailangan,” Barlas said.

Around 12 were released by KFI scholars in an undisclosed area in Roxas, while six were released within Katala’s Forest Reserve Area by the wildlife environmental officers who served as wardens of the area.

Barlas was touched at the enthusiasm and curiosity of the students during the Adopt a Turtle program, as she monitored this batch of turtles at a daily basis for years. It was the first time she has seen them released while in the field, and expressed her wishes that the turtles would continue to grow in number over the years.

She and other members of the KFI explained to the scholars and the wardens how they differentiated the turtle’s age, weight, and size; and how all of them were microchipped and registered with unique numbers so as to be easily monitored by their scanners.

While the turtles were renamed for those who took part in the Adopt a Palawan Turtle program, in captivity they were named according to which member of Katala Foundation had a birthday the same month that they hatched. The youngest released was a three-year old outlier named Odette, who was born in December 2021. The pair released that same year was named after the other employees, including Eudelyn Gabuco, who was the turtle breeder before Barlas.

Gabuco has been the current Livelihood and Field Coordinator for Katala’s Forest Reserve Area since 2019. She noted the importance of the watersheds in Roxas, which were full of swamp forests, as the only remaining suitable habitat for the turtles.

When asked whether the upcoming El Niño period as predicted by the DOST-PAGASA in February next year would impede on the turtle’s reintroduction to the wild, Gabuco said that the swamp area, formerly a low-level farming land, had amle water sources for the species.

“Kung gaano ka-natural yung tubig, tuloy-tuloy iyon. Nung nagbisita ako dito noong 2018, medyo El Niño din kaya medyo stress din yun sa kanila, pero yung tubig talaga tuloy-tuloy. Hindi siya katulad sa ibang ilog na hibas talaga,” Gabuco said.

“Kaya maganda rin na nagtanim kami ng madaming kahoy kasi, noong bagyong Odette may natumba, tapos biglang bumaha.”

The trees surrounding the reserve were local species of kandis, t’bui, banaba, and pandan, most of which were planted by Gabuco and other members of KFI over the years since the land was turned over to be a protected area in 2017. These particular species were hardy and thrived in watery areas, doubly serving as bearing fruit that can be eaten by the Palawan forest turtles.

Five wardens monitored the area to check for poachers daily, and a barangay resolution also assigned one local officer to join them as well. They, along with the children living near the area, released turtles within the reserve in October 6.

Gabuco mentioned that they encouraged children to grow up with an awareness of the wildlife in their environment by getting them involved in a rewards system, wherein they were rewarded with milk, food, and other goods for every certain number of turtles they turned over to the reserve. One child alone, Gabuco noted, has returned over 100 turtles to the KFI.

“Yung pagong na ni-release natin nakapangalan sa inyo kasi katuwang naming kayo sa pag-aalaga. Kapag may nakita kayo na pagong ipakita lang sa amin,” Gabuco said to the children.

When asked about the possibility of the same turtle being returned over and over, Gabuco mentioned they have an identification system in place, and joked said that the children couldn’t do it with this particular batch of Palawan forest turtles since those were named after them.

“Kaya sila may microchip at gamit na scanner, kasi may number so malalaman mo na si ‘Ashley’, yun yun siya,” she said.