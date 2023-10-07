The Ombudsman on Friday, October 6, released an order dismissing a complaint filed against Narra Mayor Gerandy B. Danao by a local resident for technical malversation, grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and abuse of authority.

“Wherefore, the complaint against Gerandy Blanco Danao for violation of Article 220 of the Revised Penal Code and Section 3(e) of R.A. No. 3019, Grave Misconduct, Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service, and Abuse of Authority is DISMISSED for lack of merit,” the Ombudsman said in the dispositive portion of the 10-page decision.

The case, filed by a certain Joel Pelayo, pertains to a lot owned by the municipality purchased by the previous administration prior to Danao’s term that was originally intended for the municipality’s infrastructure projects.

The complainant alleged that Danao committed an abuse when he allowed the land to be use for housing by local teachers who had petitioned him.

Pelayo submitted a letter dated October 18, 2019 signed by 20 teachers from the Lapu-Lapu National High School and Upper Lapu-Lapu Elementary School and notarized on November 11, 2019, that petitioned Danao to grant or allow the use of the subject lot as a housing village for teachers.

Pelayo asserted that Danao granted the teachers’ request as shown by the latter’s signature appearing on the Petition Letter of the teachers.

Danao claimed that his act of signing the Petition Letter was merely to show support to the sentiments expressed by the teachers that he even issued Memorandum No. 93-2019 to support his claim.

The Ombudsman ruled that: “There is no probable cause to indict respondent Danao for violation of Article 220 of the RPC (Technical Malversation) and section 3(e) of R.A. No. 3019.”

Technical malverstion is committed when the following elements are present: that the offender is an accountable officer; that he applies public funds or property under his administration to some public use; and that the public use for which such funds or property were applied by law or ordinance, the Ombudsman said.

“In view of the foregoing, complainant failed to prove the second element of technical malversation that Danao applied the subject lot to some public use by donating, giving, or awarding the same to the teachers, which use was different from the use of subject lot was intended when the same was purchased by the municipality of Narra. The charge for technical malversation against respondent must therefore failed,” the Ombudsman said.

The Ombudsman said that Danao’s act of signing the Petition Letter to express his support on the teachers plight did not amount to a contract ceding any right over the lot to the teachers, is only consistent with the myriad of powers and duties that he has as a municipal Mayor under R.A. No. 7160 in cluding the “power to impose policies and projects for consideration of the sangguniang bayan as the general welfare of the inhabitants and needs of the municipal government may require.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires signed the order of dismissal of the case against Danao.