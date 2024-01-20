Western Command Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos urged personnel to maintain a high level of performance to “sustain the gains” that the command has accomplished in the past.

Carlos issued the challenge to the personnel of the Western Command (Wescom) as well as units under its operational control during the traditional New Year’s Call held at the Rizal Reef Hall on Thursday, January 18.

He particularly mentioned the declaration of the province of Palawan as insurgency-free as among the highlights of Wescom’s most significant accomplishments, and the increased operational tempo in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) to maintain naval presence and to secure and protect the country’s sovereign and maritime rights as well as interests in the area.

“The resurgence of the communist terrorist groups (CTGs) in the province is unacceptable. We will maintain our guard to sustain our gains,” Carlos said.

“WESCOM has diligently carried out its responsibilities to secure and protect our nation’s interests in the WPS. This includes enhancing maritime domain awareness, conducting regular patrols and surveillance operations, and implementing measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our fishermen and other stakeholders in the area,” he added.

The top military official in the province likewise underscored the command’s engagements with armed forces from other countries through joint exercises and patrol operations in WPS, which he said promoted better understanding and cooperation and regional stability and security.

“Looking forward, WESCOM remains steadfast in its mission, with a dedicated focus on upholding our nation’s sovereignty and asserting our rights under international maritime law. The command recognizes the vital importance of the WPS as a strategic area and is steadfast in its commitment to protect the nation’s interests for the benefit of all Filipinos,” he said in his remarks.

Furthermore, Carlos expressed confidence that as the leadership of the Armed Forces of the Philippines shifts its focus and reallocates all strategic military assets to priority areas such as the western frontier, “the Filipino nation is assured of WESCOM’s full strength and determination to continue working towards defending and protecting the country’s western border.”

“Do more in 24. If given more, WESCOM can do even more,” he said as he urged the troops to do the best that they can as they commit themselves to “be the patriots and defenders of the western frontier this new year 2024 and beyond.”